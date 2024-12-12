Douglas law practice, Simcocks Advocates, has appointed Michael Miles to its corporate and commercial team.
A spokesperson for the Ridgeway Street firm said: ‘Michael will be working alongside director Irini Newby primarily on commercial property matters, in which he has amassed significant experience over the last few years.
‘His work will include the purchase and sale of offices and industrial units, leases for commercial properties, as well as business asset sales where they are being bought and sold alongside a property.’
Originally from Yorkshire, Michael moved to the island in 2019 and completed his articles with Corlett Bolton, being called to the Isle of Man Bar in 2022.
He specialises in various land and conveyancing matters, and has a particular interest in agricultural law, including purchases and sales, agricultural tenancies and landlord and tenant disputes.
Mr Miles also has expertise in handling conveyancing and other land matters on behalf of religious bodies, and has developed an understanding of and interest in the often complex internal structures of these institutions.
Michael also has an interest in charities law and has assisted charities with their formation and registration requirements.
Simcocks chief executive Phil Games said: ‘We’re very pleased to welcome Michael to our team.
‘His keen interest in this area of law means that he is constantly gaining expertise that will be of benefit to all our corporate clients.
‘Working with Irini, one of the foremost commercial property advocates, will expand Michael’s experience, and I know that together they will offer an exceptional service.’