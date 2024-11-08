Insurance and financial services firm MAC Financial has promoted Mike Stringer to the role of senior group risk consultant.
The Douglas firm said: ‘This promotion is a testament to his unwavering commitment to our clients, as well as his dedication and expertise in group risk management.
‘In his new role, Mike will oversee a broad portfolio of corporate insurance products and their associated features.
‘He will continue managing key relationships with insurers and clients while also promoting access to wellbeing services.’
Mike joined MAC Financial in 2020, bringing more than a decade of experience in financial services.
He holds a Diploma in Financial Planning (DipPFS) and Certificate in Insurance (Cert CII).
Rebecca Netten, head of corporate advisory at MAC Financial, commented on Mike’s promotion: ‘We are thrilled to promote Mike to senior group risk consultant.
‘This promotion reflects his hard work and dedication at MAC.
‘He takes the time to understand each client and their company values, drawing on his extensive market knowledge to recommend solutions that balance support and cost-effectiveness.’
Mike added: ‘I am proud to be promoted to senior group risk consultant.
‘During my time at MAC, the risk market has evolved significantly, especially in the wake of Covid-19, leading many companies to rethink the benefits they offer their staff.
‘My priority remains ensuring that our clients receive the best protection for their employees at the best possible price.’