Footfall in the Manx capital in December fell in comparison to 2021.
The Douglas city centre management team has reported a 14.5% decrease in the number of people in the island’s main retail area in the month of December.
Town centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘Some feedback from businesses that the lateness of the school holidays this year made a big difference with schools not breaking up until Thursday, December 22.’
‘The pattern was different to last year with the last shopping week peak being a week later than last year.’
It wasn’t all bad for the island’s retailers though, with Rob Cowell, chairman of Chamber of Commerce’s local economy group, saying: ‘Christmas this year was excellent for many island retailers.
‘The Isle of Man has a strong community that supports each other and shopping local is at the very heart of that.’
Online shopping proved to be the high street’s main competitor with a number of people opting to shop via online retailers rather than shopping locally, despite ongoing industrial action in the UK post services.
Mr Cowell said: ‘Online shopping has its pitfalls.
‘You can walk into a shop locally, buy what you need and walk out of the store with your tangible item in hand.
‘Online brings the hassle of waiting, delivery issues, return issues etc. People are getting bored of that and that will always be the high streets ace card – delivery of services.’
The cost of living crisis also had an effect on people’s Christmas spend and will continue to do so in the months ahead.
Mr Cowell, who is owner of Bourne Plaice in Ramsey, said: ‘This is of huge concern as there has to be money in the economy to spend in the shops to keep businesses alive.
‘Over Christmas people let go a bit, or they have saved up over the year knowing Christmas is coming.
‘It is the months ahead of us that are of real concern before the arrival of the summer trading period.
‘I would say that January sales are very important for bigger businesses, it is a good opportunity to clear any lines of stock that they want to replace for the 2023 season and can boost turnover at a time where turnover drops significantly.’
After a quieter Christmas for high street retailers, the Isle of Man Examiner asked Mr Cowell for some advise on what local businesses can be doing to help soften the blow.
Mr Cowell said: ‘Take advantage of anything you can.
‘Love IoM cards and the 25% buy back scheme is one offering.
‘Being open to business and being able to adapt where possible.
‘There are also great software platforms out there to help businesses trade online if they are not already doing so.
‘It is so difficult, especially from January to March. I urge people to spend locally wherever they can.’
Encouragingly footfall in Douglas for January is 5% higher than last year.