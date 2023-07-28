A building site manager for Hartford Homes has scooped a top housing industry award.
Dominic McGreevy has won a quality award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards for his work on the firm’s Royal Park development in Ramsey.
‘It’s always heartening to receive recognition for the quality and excellent standards of our sites at Hartford Homes, especially for our work at Royal Park, perhaps one of our most ambitious developments to date with just under 130 modern homes,’ he said.
‘The NHBC Pride in the Job Awards represents the pinnacle of homebuilding standards, so their judging criteria are about as tough as you can get.
‘Receiving this award is a great commendation for what we’ve achieved so far, but it also gives you the motivation to look ahead and think about what we can do to improve in the future.’
Dominic, who has been with the island company for 13 years, is no stranger to success, having previously won three of these industry awards.
‘It might be an old cliche, but this is an individual award for a truly collective effort. I’m effectively steering the ship, but there’s a whole lot that goes on behind the scenes,’ he said.
‘Every day presents new challenges. Fortunately, I have an exceptional team around me at every level, from our workers on-site to our office team.’
Hartford Homes was the first property developer to become a UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man partner.
As part of its Ecology Charter, every new Hartford Homes development now includes solar panels and air source heat pumps as standard, with extensive work being undertaken to ensure every site contributes a biodiversity net gain to deliver measurable improvements to local nature, habitats, and wildlife.
Running for 43 years, the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards are considered a prestigious benchmark for site managers, with 443 winners selected out of more than 8,000 entrants across the UK.
‘Congratulations to all the winners who should feel proud to have received a Pride in the Job Award. Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the housing industry,’ said Steve Wood, chief executive. ‘It is important we recognise the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.
‘This accolade recognises the best site managers across the UK and celebrates how much Dominic has inspired his team by going the extra mile to deliver homes of the highest quality.’
Each site manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.
The competition has categories for different sized businesses: small, medium, and large house builders, plus a multi-storey category where site managers are working on projects up to seven storeys for multiple occupancy, and a high-rise category for multiple occupancy projects over seven storeys.
The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2024.