An island gym has been named runner up at the National Fitness Awards.
The FitnessPod, which is based at the White Hoe Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Douglas, finished second in the award’s ‘Boutique facility of the year’ category which were held at the Athena Arena in Leicester recently.
The National Fitness Awards celebrates outstanding contributions in the fitness sector, recognising gyms, trainers, and organisations that push boundaries to inspire healthier lifestyles.
FitnessPod owner Christine Mills said: ‘We are thrilled to receive this recognition at the National Fitness Awards.
‘Coming second in such a competitive category highlights the hard work and passion of our team, as well as the trust and support of our amazing members.
‘This achievement motivates us to continue innovating and striving for even greater success.
‘Heartfelt congratulations to victorious Knutsford health club Cpase and all finalists who are making a positive impact on fitness and wellness.’
The event brought together top fitness professionals and organizations, providing a platform to celebrate and elevate standards within the industry.
For more information about FitnessPod visit FitnessPod.im or follow the gym’s Facebook page.