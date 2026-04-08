Tonight (Thursday)
- Uncharted Tracks with Steven Hash, Heikki and Alice at Quids Inn from 8pm
- Traditional Music Sessions from the Corrib Singers at Brendan O’Donnells from 8.45pm
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn from 9.15pm.
- Jamies Cheesey Disco at The Union
- Emma Gee and Lol at the Manx Legion, free members night
- David Castro performs at Encore Bar from 9pm
- Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs from 9pm
- Totally Eighties at Jaks in Douglas, followed by house DJ
- Traditional Music Sessions at The Mitre in Ramsey from 8.45pm
- Alex Harris from 9.30pm at Frank Matchams in Douglas
- Chris Sullivan entertaining over Dinner at Coast in Douglas
- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.
Saturday
- Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh at The Manx Arms from 7pm
- Jamies Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matchams from 9.30pm
- Saturday Switch at Jaks in Douglas, followed by house DJ
- The Clypse at Quids Inn from 9.30pm
- Dusty Planktons album launch at the Institute in Laxey from 6pm
- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.
- That Kelly Bird at Lookys Bar in Douglas from 9.30pm
Sunday
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs from 7pm
- Ian and Pete at Quids Inn from 7.45pm
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn from 3.15pm
- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks in Douglas
- Traditional Music Sessions at The Manor in Willaston from 2pm
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matchams from 7pm
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