Tonight (Thursday)

- Uncharted Tracks with Steven Hash, Heikki and Alice at Quids Inn from 8pm

- Traditional Music Sessions from the Corrib Singers at Brendan O’Donnells from 8.45pm

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn from 9.15pm.

- Jamies Cheesey Disco at The Union

- Emma Gee and Lol at the Manx Legion, free members night

- David Castro performs at Encore Bar from 9pm

- Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs from 9pm

- Totally Eighties at Jaks in Douglas, followed by house DJ

- Traditional Music Sessions at The Mitre in Ramsey from 8.45pm

- Alex Harris from 9.30pm at Frank Matchams in Douglas

- Chris Sullivan entertaining over Dinner at Coast in Douglas

- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.

Saturday

- Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh at The Manx Arms from 7pm

- Jamies Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matchams from 9.30pm

- Saturday Switch at Jaks in Douglas, followed by house DJ

- The Clypse at Quids Inn from 9.30pm

- Dusty Planktons album launch at the Institute in Laxey from 6pm

- Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Consiter Arms cocktail lounge, 9pm to 3am.

- That Kelly Bird at Lookys Bar in Douglas from 9.30pm

Sunday

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs from 7pm

- Ian and Pete at Quids Inn from 7.45pm

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn from 3.15pm

- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks in Douglas

- Traditional Music Sessions at The Manor in Willaston from 2pm

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matchams from 7pm

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