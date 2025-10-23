Isle of Gelato has announced it will be closing its Douglas branch, but plans are already in motion for a new venture in Laxey.
The popular café, located at 32 Bucks Road, is known for its menu of authentic Italian gelato and hand-stretched artisan pizzas.
In a video posted to Facebook, the owners confirmed the closure but shared the good news that a new shop is on the way.
The team revealed they have purchased the former Phoenix takeaway building on Laxey’s New Road, close to the tram station.
Work is now underway to refurbish the premises, with hopes to open before Christmas.
In the announcement, the owners said: ‘There’s always good news and bad news. I’m going to start with the bad news, unfortunately, we are closing our shop Isle of Gelato in Douglas at 32 Bucks Road.
‘This is the best moment to shout out thank you to everyone – our customers, you have been absolutely amazing, we couldn’t do it without you.
‘Thank you to our staff and to our landlord, who has been absolutely fantastic. Thanks for all the love and support.’
They added: ‘So the journey has been amazing, and it’s time for the good news. The good news is we are moving to Laxey – how exciting! We just bought a shop in Laxey.’
The video also offered a glimpse inside the new building, with the owners explaining it will undergo ‘a big transformation’ ahead of its reopening.
The business also has a wooden kiosk in Castletown, at the bottom of Chapel Lane car park, named ‘Isle of Gelato By The Sea’.
