Fire crews from Laxey and Douglas stations responded to reports of smoke coming from a building behind Laxey Flour Mill shortly after 8am this morning.
A team wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises and used thermal imaging equipment to locate a small, smouldering fire, which was quickly extinguished using a hose reel.
Positive pressure ventilation fans were then deployed to clear residual smoke from the building.
Firefighters remained at the scene for around one hour, and no injuries were reported.