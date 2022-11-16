New gene therapy solution to be made by island-based company
An island-based company, Astrea Bioseparations, is to manufacture a ground-breaking cell and gene therapy solution.
The company has announced the commercial launch of its Nereus LentiHERO lentiviral vector (LVV) purification technology which will address the challenges associated with purifying large and fragile products used in cell and gene therapy.
This type of therapy is a process used to modify a person’s genes and cells to help cure diseases.
This can be done by repairing or reconstructing defective genetic material.
As Astrea expands and grows its production process in its plant in Ballasalla – which already employs more than 50 people – it anticipates there will be further opportunities to recruit more local staff across production, quality, engineering and logistics.
Astrea Bioseperations’ chief executive Terry Pizzie said: ‘This is a very exciting time for the company and we’ll be looking to recruit more high-calibre staff from the island in the not-too-distant future, utilising our ever-expanding facility in Ballasalla to manufacture and produce what we consider a ground-breaking solution in cell and gene therapy.’
The new technology incorporates AstreAdept, the company’s nanofiber material.
healthcare
It is one of its many products manufactured in the Isle of Man that are used in multiple world-wide healthcare settings.
Mr Pizzie added: ‘Not only do we believe that the innovative development of AstreAdept is a game-changer but the launch sets the stage for a future where cutting-edge therapies can be accessed by patients in need more than ever before.
‘In the last five years we have heavily invested in our manufacturing facilities in the Isle of Man, enabling us to provide a significant increase in production scale.
‘Our approach was to rapidly develop and incorporate this material into the Nereus LentiHERO, a simple, fit-for-purpose device that radically transforms how lentivirus can be purified.’
Lentivirus is a type of virus that embeds itself in your DNA, two examples of Lentiviruses include HIV and AIDS.
Mr Pizzie also said: ‘This will stand us in good stead to maximise AstreAdept’s full potential and is the ideal location to develop a set of uniquely designed products.’
AstreAdept enables biologics manufacturers to reduce process times and buffer consumption, increase efficiency and improve waste treatment costs.
