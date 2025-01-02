The Manx Jet Centre has unveiled its new general manager.
Lisa Western has assumed the role at the Isle of Man Airport site.
The centre says the appointment comes as the facility enters a crucial phase of modernisation and expansion under the management of Megacorp Aviation.
According to the Jet Centre, Lisa brings extensive experience in aviation management and will oversee the centre’s operations as it implements ambitious plans to modernise the Isle of Man’s only private jet terminal.
Her leadership will ensure the centre continues to deliver exceptional services while navigating a period of ‘significant growth’, the firm said.
Her appointment follows the official reopening of the Manx Jet Centre at Ronaldsway Airport on Thursday, June 6 last year.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, marked the Centre’s transition to new management under Megacorp Aviation Ltd, which owns its own business aircraft for charter and has a base at London’s Biggin Hill Airport.
In her new role, Lisa will focus on maintaining high standards in aviation services, leading a dedicated team to elevate the Centre to the calibre of world-leading Fixed Base Operators (FBOs).
The firm said her efforts will be instrumental in enhancing both the facilities and services provided, reinforcing Manx Jet Centre’s status as a premier aviation hub.
Speaking about her appointment, Lisa Western said, ‘I’m honoured to lead the Manx Jet Centre at such a pivotal moment.
‘We are committed to elevating service standards and delivering an exceptional experience to our clients.
‘I’m excited to guide our team as we enter this exciting new chapter.’
Upgrade
Earlier this year, Megacorp Aviation announced plans to upgrade the Manx Jet Centre, bringing it in line with global standards seen at the company’s other key aviation hubs, including Biggin Hill Airport in London, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, and Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai.
Currently, the Jet Centre has a modernised reception and waiting area, a lounge for pilots to relax in and a number of offices upstairs.
The 20,000 square feet hangar is also located towards the rear of the building.
However, as part of the expansion scheme, a dedicated team of experts will be brought to the island to create an aviation technology park at the site.
A new ‘flagship’ private jet terminal will also be created at the site, including new offices, an enhanced business centre and a 10-bedroom boutique hotel for passengers and crew.
The move will also double the current Jet Centre hangar space to 40,000 square feet, creating up to 20 jobs in the process.
Passengers using the facility will also have access to a dedicated concierge service once the scheme is complete.
The planned new-look jet centre will also focus on sustainability practices.
This includes a proprietary carbon calculator which will give aircraft staff the ability to calculate and offset carbon emissions, access to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and recycled apparel for all employees and crew.
According to project bosses, aviation traffic in the Isle of Man is expected to increase exponentially in the next two years.
Megacorp Aviation say the island is regularly used by the film industry, which relies upon on-demand aviation and the private jet terminal is ‘ideally positioned’ to provide rapid access to key destinations and events.
This could be useful in the future for the likes of Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum, who are among a group of producers that have signed a deal with the Department of Enterprise to produce a new docuseries about the TT.
Harry Ackerman, CEO of Megacorp Aviation, added: ‘The reopening of the Manx Jet Centre, backed by Tim Johnston MHK and the Department for Enterprise, marks a milestone in the Isle of Man’s aviation journey.
‘With Lisa’s deep expertise in aviation operations and her unwavering commitment to customer service, she is ideally suited to lead us through this transformative era.
‘Her local roots also deepen our connection to the Isle of Man community, aligning perfectly with our vision for growth and excellence.’