The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed there were no fatalities involving competitors or fans during this year’s TT period, marking the second consecutive year without a death.
The news was welcomed in today’s House of Keys sitting (Tuesday), where Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson praised the milestone as a sign of improving road safety.
The Minister told the Keys that the Isle of Man Constabulary were proud of the achievement, which came as over 40,000 visitors travelled to the island.
The year’s Isle of Man festival took place between Saturday, May 31 and Saturday, June 7.
Among the festival highlights away from the racing was a display by the Red Arrows and a fireworks display on the final night of the event.