Karim Chowdhury has joined Nedbank Private Wealth’s head of private banking, Isle of Man.
Karim joins the Douglas firm from Union Bancaire Privée where he was director of Private Banking.
He has more than 15 years’ experience in private banking and wealth management, having held senior positions in the UK, Jersey and Bermuda.
His previous roles include vice president of private banking at the Butterfield Group and managerial appointments at Schroders Personal Wealth and HSBC Expat.
Based in the island, Chowdhury will report into Simon Gibbons, executive head of wealth management, and will lead the local private banking team.
On his appointment, Karim said: ‘Understanding the evolving needs of our clients and their families is key to helping them achieve their long-term financial goals.
‘So I’m delighted to be joining the award‑winning Nedbank Private Wealth team, whose ethos of relationship‑led, personalised service reflects this, and truly sets us apart.
‘Having recently relocated to the island, I’ve already seen this first‑hand and I’m looking forward to building on that foundation as I meet our clients in the coming weeks and months.’
Simon Gibbons, executive head of wealth management, added: ‘Karim brings a strong track record of client advocacy and excellent team leadership across several financial centres.
‘His appointment at our headquarters in the Isle of Man underscores our long‑term commitment to the island and to delivering sophisticated private banking and wealth solutions with exceptional service.’
Karim joined Nedbank Private Wealth earlier this month and his appointment is subject to FSA regulatory approval.
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!