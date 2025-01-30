Ellan Vannnin Chiropractic Clinic in Douglas has a new member of its team.
Pete Thomas, a dedicated chiropractor with a diverse background spanning military service, health and fitness training, and outdoor leadership, has joined its Westmoreland Road practice.
Pete said: ‘I'm thrilled to serve the Isle of Man community and help people rediscover their body's amazing ability to heal and thrive.
‘Whether you're looking to overcome pain, improve your mobility, or enhance your performance, I'm here to support you every step of the way.’
The clinic specialises in treating back pain, sciatica, sports injuries, postural problems, and chronic conditions.
A spokesperson for the clinic added: ‘Pete's approach combines traditional chiropractic techniques with modern biomechanical understanding, ensuring each treatment plan is as unique as the patient.
‘Pete's military background and extensive experience in health and fitness industries have shaped his comprehensive approach to patient care.
‘Clients benefit from thorough initial assessments, personalised treatment plans, and clear communication throughout their care journey.
‘As part of his commitment to community health, Pete offers free monthly workshops on posture and injury prevention for local sports clubs and businesses.
‘His dedication to the island community extends to his participation in the upcoming Parish Walk, demonstrating his passion for physical endurance and personal challenges.
‘Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic offers flexible evening appointments and Saturday clinics, making care accessible for children, working professionals, and busy families.
‘New patients can receive £20 off their initial consultation and assessment by quoting “WELCOME” when booking.’
Pete added: ‘Health isn't just about feeling good today; it's about thriving for years to come.’
To book an appointment or learn more, phone 678648 or log on to www.evchiropractic.co.uk