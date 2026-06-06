An island cab firm caused confusion when it announced a sudden suspension of taxi operations.
A WhatsApp message sent out to drivers for Telecabs and Opul Taxis at 11.30pm last night said that the booking system would be switched off until further notice due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’.
It came at the worst possible time with thousands of departing TT visitors needing cabs to get them to the Sea Terminal and airport.
But at luncthime today, the office was back open and bookings being taken again.
Self-employed driver Dave Mackey said the operation had been shut down with ‘zero notice’.
He told IoM Today: ‘It came totally out of the blue.
‘We were just given no notice, told the base was closing and no more bookings would be taken.
‘It was completely unexpected, we are all reeling from this.
‘Obviously, I was concerned for staff members of the company and some of the drivers.
‘But I was more worried for the short term about getting our remaining customers on and off the island at the busiest weekend of the year.
‘We’ve got about 8,000 to 9,000 people to get to the sea port and the airport and we are going to have to collaborate and try get everything back on track best we can.’
He said there are seven or eight Opul-branded cabs whose drivers he said had also been told to leave the keys and don’t drive them.
‘So it was a complete shutdown as far as Opul is concerned with regards to any taxi activities,’ he said.
The WhatsApp message to drivers said: ‘Due to circumstances beyond our control, the taxi booking and dispatch system will be switched off from midnight tonight and will remain unavailable until further notice.
‘As a result, no bookings will be dispatched through the system and customers will be unable to contact the office in the usual way.
‘For pre-bookings auto dispatch will be turned on so if anyone is logged on these may come through.
‘At present, neither myself nor the base operators have been provided with any further information regarding this situation.
‘As I have no additional information available, I will be unable to answer calls, messages, or questions regarding the matter.
‘I appreciate that this news may be concerning and apologise for the inconvenience and uncertainty this will cause.
‘An update will be provided to all drivers as soon as further information becomes available. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation.’
Opul has invested millions into the island’s economy since 2023, its brand name emblazoned on seafront hotels, taxis, coaches, a former shopping centre, and as sponsor for the TT.
The company relaunched Tours Isle of Man with a fleet of executive coaches and took over two local taxi firms, including Telecabs.
In February this year Opul advertised it wanted to recruit 50 full-time taxi drivers.
Opul is headquartered at the Opul Centre, formerly the Tower House shopping centre in Douglas.