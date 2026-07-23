The Isle of Man's first grey seal pup of the season has been spotted several weeks earlier than usual.
Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) shared the news on social media after the young pup was photographed by Richard Cowin.
Grey seal pups are not normally born until the end of August, making the early arrival an exciting sight for wildlife enthusiasts.
MWT is reminding anyone who encounters a seal pup on the island's beaches to keep their distance and avoid disturbing it.
A spokesperson said: 'If you're lucky enough to spot a seal pup on one of our beaches, please give it plenty of space. Keep dogs on a lead, avoid getting too close, and remember that even if a pup looks to be alone, its mum may be nearby or it may simply be resting.'
The charity says giving seal pups space gives them 'the best possible start in life'.