The Cayman National Group has appointed David Shimmin to the role of senior relationship manager at Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited.
Mr Shimmin takes the job having spent more than a decade in the financial services sector.
A spokesperson for the bank which is based in Douglas said: ‘David has held several key roles where he excelled in establishing new client relationships and partnerships and leading successful marketing strategies.
‘He has also managed substantial portfolios, overseen complex financial transactions and headed the foreign exchange desk for the Isle of Man office of a major UK clearing bank.’
Jim Woodall, banking director of Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited, added: ‘We are pleased to welcome David as senior relationship manager at Cayman National.
‘His extensive experience in the financial services industry, alongside his knowledge in client acquisition and retention will prove invaluable and represents a pivotal appointment to the bank.’
Mr Shimmin said: ‘I am thrilled to have joined Cayman National and look forward to working with my new colleagues and our diverse range of customers.
‘I am committed to implementing the bank’s ethos of building valued relationships with both existing and new banking customers.’
Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited, which is based on Hope Street, is a subsidiary of Cayman National Corporation Ltd whose ultimate owner is Republic Financial Holdings Limited, a publicly quoted company incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago and regulated by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago as a financial holding company.
The Group comprises retail and international banking, wealth management and fiduciary services. Aside from the Isle of Man, the group has activities in the Cayman Islands, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname, St Lucia and Ghana.