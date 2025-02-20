A firm which specialises in tutoring 6 to 16 year olds has opened a new pop-up centre in the west of the island.
Kip McGrath, which provides English and maths tuition, has launched a new pop-up centre in Peel.
The expansion, the company hopes, will benefit students seeking additional support outside of school, helping them build core skills in a structured and encouraging environment.
The Peel pop-up centre will operate from the Kelvin Dawson Community Hub, which is located at the town’s football club in Douglas Road.
The company’s principal franchisee Jill Finch said: ‘We are so excited to expand to Peel. This is the culmination of months of planning and hard work, and we hope to have a positive impact on the Peel community.
‘The Community Hub, located just opposite QEII school, not only provides the perfect location for us but also reflects our values of championing community and education.’
The new centre, which is set to open on Tuesday (February 25), will provide professional tutoring from qualified and experienced teachers, offering students tailored support to improve confidence and academic performance.
The company has added that additional nights will be added to meet demand should the need arise.
Neil Cain, director of the Kelvin Dawson Community Hub, said: ‘We are happy to welcome Kip McGrath to Peel and to Kelvin’s Hub.
‘The Hub is already used by QEII High School for delivery of some lessons, and this new offering from Kip McGrath fits well with our aim to facilitate recreational and educational opportunities for our community.’
The firm says this move reflects its commitment to making high-quality education more accessible across the island, with centres already located in Onchan and Castletown.
For further details, visit www.tutors4mann.com