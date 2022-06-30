Newsons to move from high street home

Newsons Venture Outdoors is closing its Strand Street shop and moving out of the high street.

It comes because of competition from three big outdoor clothing retailers.

Mountain Warehouse is moving from its current location on Strand Street into a different retail unit in the area and Millets is also present on Castle Street.

We also understand that Trespass, another large outdoor retailer, is also moving into the street.

In a statement, Newsons, which was based for many years on the North Quay before moving to Strand Street, said: ‘We have recently received news of another large UK outdoor brand opening a shop on Strand Street which would increase the competition we face to three of the biggest outdoor high street shops in the country. ‘It would be foolish of us to believe we can continue to compete on the same level we currently do once all three shops are open.

‘It is our plan to close the shop over the coming months and move to an out of town location where we hope to offer some physical retail and have an area where we can hold plenty of stock for our online retail.

‘Our wholesale side of the business providing PPE and uniform to Manx businesses and sole traders continues to perform well, and is completely unaffected by this announcement.’

The company will announce its new location soon.

For now, it is hosting a big clearance sale, saying ‘if you’re in town, come in and grab a bargain’.

It’s not the only business closing its Strand Street doors.