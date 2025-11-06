Douglas City Council has purchased seven new electric vans as part of its ‘fleet renewal’ programme.
The local authority says these will replace ‘ageing’ diesel models and marks a major milestone in its ‘ongoing commitment’ to sustainable transport.
It adds it has been ‘monitoring’ the use of one EV for the past 12 months and its compatibility with the council’s various operations including recharging requirements and carrying capacities.
The new vans will join the council’s existing electric tipper and it says these will become part of a wider plan to gradually replace current diesel-powered vehicles.
Chair of the council’s environmental services committee Falk Horning commented: ‘We’re not just talking about going green – we’re doing it.
‘Switching to electric vans is a smart move for Douglas. It’s a practical, cost-effective way to reduce our carbon footprint when it comes to environmental responsibility.
‘Douglas residents are already making positive changes in how they manage waste, recycle and support local green initiatives.
‘As we work with them and businesses to assess their environmental impact, it’s vital we demonstrate that changes, however small or simple, can make a tangible difference to our carbon footprint.
‘I’m so encouraged by the addition of these vans to our growing electric fleet. They’re a visible, practical sign of the direction we’re heading in and another example of how we are putting sustainable practices at the heart of our operations.
Mr Horning also claims that the size and layout of Douglas makes it an ideal environment for electric transport.
‘Our fleet and plant upgrades are part of a long-term vision for Douglas, one where sustainability, innovation and community wellbeing go hand in hand,’ he added.
‘We’re proud to take meaningful steps toward a greener future and we’ll continue to support residents in their efforts to build a cleaner, healthier city.’