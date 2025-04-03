Appleby has welcomed back senior associates Emily Ashe and James Dean, who have recently re-joined the Douglas law firm’s dispute resolution team.
Emily and James both joined the Athol Street business as trainees where they then went on the qualify as Manx advocates in 2018, starting in the firm’s dispute resolution team.
Emily, who has returned to the Isle of Man after two years of travelling, has more than five years of experience in civil and commercial matters and has developed expertise in high-value contentious and non-contentious insolvency matters.
She advises and represents liquidators, trustees in bankruptcy, receivers, and creditors on various aspects of the insolvency process.
James left Appleby in 2024 to join JMW Solicitors LLP’s commercial litigation department in Manchester and, since coming back to Appleby this year, he continues to act in a range of commercial and corporate disputes.
He also has wider experience of fields intersecting with commercial litigation, including property disputes, insurance claims and insolvency matters.
Managing partner and head of the dispute resolution team Mark Holligon said: ‘We are pleased to welcome both Emily and James back to Appleby.
‘From initially joining the firm as trainees, to returning as senior associates, they are a great asset to our dispute resolution team and I look forward to them contributing to the continued growth and success of the firm.’
Emily said: ‘I am thrilled to return to Appleby and reconnect with both familiar colleagues and new faces.
‘After a two-year break, I am excited to approach my work at Appleby and in the legal field with a refreshed perspective and renewed drive.’
James added: ‘It’s great to be back at Appleby. I look forward to helping to contribute to the firm’s successes going forwards.’