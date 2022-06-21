Planned wind farms will ‘severely affect sailings’ Steam Packet to UK

An ambitious plan to expand clean energy generation in the Irish Sea has been unveiled and people are being asked to give their opinion to the groups behind it.

The offshore wind farm, called Mona, is being developed by EnBW and bp.

Mona forms one half of a pair of wind farms – the other has been named Morgan – that together are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power about 3.4 million UK households.

The wind farms will be located around 20km to 30km from the coast.

A consultation has been launched asking for feedback from the public and other stakeholders on early plans that will help inform and improve the Mona project’s final design. It is running for eight weeks, from June 7 to August 3, with public exhibitions taking place across North Wales.

This consultation is open to Manx residents, presumably due to its potential impact on Steam Packet routes.

The Steam Packet ferries use different routes in some weather conditions.

The construction of wind farms mean the captains have fewer options.

Kane Taha, operations director of the Steam Packet said: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company can confirm it has been involved in numerous meetings with the wind farm developers and their navigation risk assessment contractors, Nash Maritime.

‘The Steam Packet has repeatedly voiced strong concerns about the impact on its routes. The concerns are not restricted to the Mona development but also the Morgan site of the project.

‘It is expected the two proposed wind farms will severely affect sailings to and from Liverpool and Heysham respectively.

‘We have clearly pointed out that Steam Packet Company routes must considered to be essential lifeline sea routes, providing long established links that serve the community of the Isle of Man.