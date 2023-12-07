Port Erin’s multi award-winning greeting card and gift shop Mantons, has another award to celebrate thanks to retail magnate and Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.
Small Business Sunday was started by Mr Paphitis to help celebrate and promote small businesses across the British Isles
He said: ‘I admire people who have a passion and energy for their business and hope that the SBS Award will give a valuable profile to Mantons Card.’
As well as being a long term dragon, Mr Paphitis is also owner of retail businesses including Ryman Stationery, Boux Avenue and Robert Dyas.
Mr Paphitis’s retail group employs more than 4,000 staff in over 330 high street stores and registers more than £360 million in sales each year.
‘I am extremely proud to have been able to have been chosen by such a successful and respected retailer as Theo Paphitis,’ said Chris Beards, owner of Mantons.
‘I have long admired Theo, not just for his success but also for the ethical way he runs his businesses. I am very much looking forward to meeting with Theo in Birmingham next year.
‘As well as thanking Theo for his support I would also like to thank all our amazing team members and our fantastic customers who have helped to make this possible with their support.’
Other national awards won by Mantons include British Independent Retailer of the Year, Best Greeting Card Shop in the UK, Community Business of the Year and Responsible Business of the Year.
Mantons has previously raised over £30,000 for the Manx community.