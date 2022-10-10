Post Office plan to be parcel-led company soon
Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man Post Office has published its annual plan for 2022-23, which will go before Tynwald next month.
It will provide an insight into progress so far of the IoMPO’s ‘transformational journey’, as well as setting out its plan for the future.
Simon Kneen, chief executive of IoMPO, said: ‘We are striving to achieve the very best for our long established trusted Manx business, delivering a quality and trusted service to our valued customers and stakeholders.
‘Having completed all the key strategic actions agreed at the outset, the board has refreshed and extended its strategy beyond the original five-year span (2017-2022) to 2025.’
The IoMPO is planned to become a parcel-led delivery company.
Mr Kneen added: ‘As we press on, we continue to see the results of hard work and project planning come to fruition, and this will be clear to see in our plan which has only been possible thanks to the continued support of our hardworking workforce and relationships with the employee unions.
‘In line with our customers changing needs, IoMPO is transitioning to become a parcel-led delivery company with the introduction of its first ever automated parcel sorting machine in the New Year.
‘This machine will allow for the introduction of streamlined processes, enhanced tracking and revenue protection, and for the development of new ways of working through the use of technology.’
A precursor to implementing the new parcel machine was the amalgamation of letter and parcel deliveries in IM1 and IM2 postcode areas to allow customers to receive a single delivery per day for both parcels and letters.
In tandem with this, IoMPO created two new ‘default collection sites’ within the premises of the Spar stores of Westmorland Road, Douglas and Port Jack in Onchan, meaning customers living within the vicinity of the sites, who aren’t in will be notified their item will be left at their default collection site.
In the year ahead, a new online solution will be implemented allowing customers to purchase their postage online and to arrange home collections. IoMPO’s annual report and financial statements for the period ended March 27 will also be laid before Tynwald next month.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |