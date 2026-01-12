Manx Telecom has operated in the Isle of Man since 1987, with 2027 being the company’s 40th anniversary.
In a series of video interviews with staff titled ‘Powered by People’, Manx Telecom offers an insight of how the company is run - and arguably more importantly who runs it.
Becky Corkish was the first staff member to feature, having worked for the company for nine years in various different roles.
The Isle of Man footballer has recently moved to the telecoms company’s facility team, having previously been based in the contact centre as well as MT’s Dalton Street office.
The Ballabeg woman said: ‘Manx Telecom have been really good to support me and help me progress.
‘They've been really good to let me just crack on and jump straight in. I'm super excited to work with them, Si and Jack [in the facility team].
‘Manx Telecom has got a programme in place at the moment to go around the island and fix all of the phone boxes.’