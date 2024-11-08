Island students have once again been given the opportunity to learn at a Douglas law firm this summer.
DQ’s summer internship programme has long been recognised as an invaluable opportunity to gain a real insight into its work, people and culture.
The 2024 initiative was no exception as the Mount Pleasant-based practice provided several placements to undergraduate students who are either studying towards a law degree or have a keen interest in the legal profession.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘The internship programme is an unparalleled opportunity which allows students to experience what life in a law firm is really like, working alongside DQ’s talented legal, advisory and business professionals in a range of diverse practice areas, including corporate, dispute resolution, trust and private client teams.
‘The hands-on experience allowed them to engage in a variety of tasks, such as conducting research projects, attending court and drafting legal documents, ensuring a comprehensive exposure to the legal field.’
Esme Scott associate at DQ and member of the firm’s future leaders’ board added: ‘DQ Advocates is committed to investing in island talent and providing meaningful learning experiences.
‘Our programme is not only geared to enhance the practical skills of aspiring legal professionals but also inspire and mentor the next generation of advocates.
‘This year’s cohort once again fully immersed themselves and displayed a genuine passion and curiosity about the legal profession.
‘It was gratifying to provide them with valuable insights and offer what is a unique glimpse into the dynamic world of law and hopefully inspire them to pursue a career in the profession.
‘We believe the ability to meet advocates, learn about the varied work they do on a daily basis and develop associated skills provides a perfect platform.
‘To receive such an encouraging response from all involved and to hear about their ambitions and witness their work ethic was very rewarding.’
For more information about DQ Advocates and the summer internship programme, please visit www.dq.imor [email protected]