MAC Group charity golf day earlier this month at Ramsey Golf Club raised £6,000 for good causes.
This amount was generated through entry fees, a raffle and a ‘Beat the Pro’ competition.
The event, organised by the island’s largest independent financial advisory and insurance broking group, attracted 20 corporate teams, with Dohle taking first place, Kingsley Muti coming in second and RLC securing third.
The competition was intense, with only 1.5 shots separating the top three teams.
All funds raised will be equally divided between the Douglas firm’s two charities of the year, Samaritans and Sight Matters, and will be used to support local residents.
Sight Matters supports more than 500 island residents with severe sight loss, offering services such as a talking book library, audio news service, computer training and weekly social groups.
They also provide home and hospital visits and various off-premises social events throughout the year.
All services, apart from a subsidised charge for lunches, are offered free of charge.
Samaritans Isle of Man provides 24/7 emotional support as part of the wider Samaritans organisation.
Understanding the unique challenges of island life, they offer a safe and confidential space for residents to seek help, with calls answered by branches across the network to ensure anonymity.
The group’s head of private client advisory, Ed Walter, said: ‘We were delighted that our first charity golf day in several years was so well received by the Isle of Man business community.
‘The work of Samaritans and Sight Matters makes a big difference to so many residents and we are proud to support their work.
‘We were touched by the generosity of local businesses, whose donations helped us raise such a significant amount of money.
’We would like to thank all participants, sponsors and Ramsey Golf Club for helping us to deliver a great event.
‘Planning is underway for 2025, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back at next year's Charity Golf Day.’