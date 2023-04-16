The Isle of Man Financial Services Authority has appointed Scott Quayle as its new head of operations.
A qualified chartered accountant and experienced coach and mentor, Mr Quayle brings a wealth of international knowledge to the post having worked in senior roles in the Channel Islands, Malta and Bermuda.
As head of the operations division, he will have responsibility for the authority’s human resources, IT, communications, finance, and facilities management functions.
Mr Quayle will also become part of the senior executive team, which works in conjunction with the board to set the strategic direction of the authority.
Chief executive officer Bettina Roth said: ‘Scott joins at an exciting time for the authority, as we continue to roll out a number of transformational changes.
‘The operations division is critical to the effective running of the organisation and Scott’s track record of professional achievement, most recently in people-focused roles, will be a welcome asset.’
Mr Quayle added: ‘I am excited about returning to the Isle of Man and looking forward to working with my new colleagues to drive a culture of continuous improvement.
‘Joining the regulator also provides an opportunity to contribute to the integrity of our financial system and the island’s reputation as an excellent place to do business.’
