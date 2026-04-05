Simone Ghera appeared before magistrates admitting failing to conform to a traffic sign.
The 45-year-old, who lives at Duke Street in Douglas, must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay by May 31.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Ghera was driving a Mercedes Citan on January 28, on the A5 New Castletown Road.
An unmarked police vehicle was in front and Ghera was seen overtaking multiple vehicles near Blackboards, including the police one, despite solid white lines which prohibit overtaking.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client held a clean licence and it had been a lapse of attention.