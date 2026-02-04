Fifty-five-year-old Mohammed Ali Enayet is accused of assisting unlawful immigration.
It is alleged that he submitted documentation stating that a male was working as a chef at his restaurant in the Isle of Man, in support of the male’s Visa application.
However, it is alleged that the male was not working here and the company was not actively trading here.
Mr Enayet, who lives at Lightfoot Lane, was represented in court by advocate Winston Taylor, who sought an adjournment until February 24 to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail has been granted with conditions not to contact witnesses and to reside at his Preston address.