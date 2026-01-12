Douglas City Library says free coffee mornings are ‘hugely important’ for residents in the island.
The library has started it’s ‘Winter Warmer’ scheme to encourage people to be social and to combat loneliness during what can be a difficult time of the year.
It’s running every Friday from 9am to 12pm noon, and those visiting will receive a free hot drink and biscuit – as well as access to the library’s books, games and IT suite.
Jan McCartney, the city librarian, says she’d love to see more people visiting the library and using its free services.
‘Our Winter Warmer coffee mornings are in response to a national scheme, which is called the Warm Welcome Campaign, and we wanted to get involved,’ Jan said.
‘Every Friday morning, we offer everybody who comes in through the door a warm drink of their choice - such as coffee, tea or hot chocolate. There's also always a tray of biscuits and treats there.
‘The idea is to get people in that are maybe feeling a bit lonely or isolated. As we know, January is a really tough month because the weather's so awful.
‘It's also a way to save on your heating, as the library is a lovely, warm and bright space which is friendly and welcoming.’
Asked how important it is for the library to run services like this, Jan added: ‘It’s hugely important. Libraries nowadays are more than just books - they're community hubs.
‘They are somewhere in a community where everyone is welcome, and the Winter Warmer scheme is getting more and more popular.
‘Duke Street is such a popular walk through, and people might be going to buy coffees that are costing them five pounds when they can come in the library and have one for free.’