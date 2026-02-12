The concert will begin at 7.30pm and represents the band’s next public engagement following a busy start to the year.
The performance comes after a recent fundraising concert in aid of the Salvation Army and the senior band debut of Aelan Morgans, formerly Principal Cornet with the training band, Ballafesson Brass.
Upcoming events for the band include its Annual General Meeting on February 24 at the bandroom in Ballafesson, along with the ‘Friends of the Band’ coffee morning on March 14 at St Catherine’s Church.
The band has also recently released its fourth CD, ‘Celtic Connection’, which is available to purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3nvr8kyy.