E-gaming company SolutionsHub has recruited a member of staff from a government quango.
Chris Reilly, formerly strategic partnership manager at Digital Isle of Man, as SolutionsHub’s group commercial director.
In his job with Digital Isle of Man, a government organisation dedicated to fostering the digital sector in the Isle of Man, he played a role in supporting the tech sector and establishing the island as an ‘international centre of excellence’ for the digital economy.
Mr Reilly also worked at the Prestige Telecom Group, where he developed the operational and service departments of the telecom provider. He also served as the training manager at plan.com, the island-based business communications provider, for almost four years.
He has also worked for global brands such as HTC and BlackBerry.
His new bosses say that has ‘equipped him with a unique perspective on online learning platforms, brand advocacy, and managing training teams across global markets’.
At SolutionsHub, Mr Reilly will look at new business opportunities, representing the company at industry events, and refining the company’s messaging and communication strategies.
‘We are confident that Chris’s vast experience and exceptional skills will be invaluable to our team,’ said SolutionsHub chief executive Lee Hills.
‘His expertise in the digital sector, combined with his proactive approach, aligns perfectly with our company’s vision and goals.’
SolutionsHub works with e-gaming businesses helping them with licensing, regulatory, and operational issues.
It also provides consultancy services and has won more than 40 awards.
