Ronaldsway second worst for flight cancellations

Ronaldsway Airport has the second worst record for flight cancellations in the British Isles.

One in 14 flights operating out of the airport were cancelled last month.

According to figures from the Civil Aviation Authority, of the 827 services scheduled in and out of the Isle of Man, 56 failed to take off in May.

In April, 19 of the 728 scheduled services failed to go, and in March the figure was only six out of 649.

The high number of cancellations in May amounts to almost 7% of scheduled services.

Only Humberside Airport in North Lincolnshire had a worse record across the British Isles in May.

Of its 369 scheduled flights, 38 failed to take off, amounting to around 10%.

Given the reports of travel chaos across the UK in recent weeks, particularly at neighbouring airports Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon, their cancelled flight numbers proportionally do not match those of Ronaldsway.