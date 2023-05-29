An accountancy company has promoted Leonard Gerber to advisory director, focusing on insolvency and restructuring.
Mr Gerber is an experienced insolvency practitioner – taking corporate appointments in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
He is also one of only a few insolvency practitioners in the island to be authorised to act as official trustee in bankruptcy.
Before moving to the island, Mr Gerber spent time in the armed forces in South Africa where he was commissioned as an officer.
After moving to the Isle of Man in 2002, he joined the financial services sector where he worked on projects for Barclays and ABSA in the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.
A keen sportsman, Leonard has also played a key role in the sponsorship and promotion of rugby and cricket within the island community.
He has, among other things, completed the Parish Walk and the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon.
Russell Kelly, head of advisory at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, said: ‘I am delighted to see Leonard receive such recognition for his talents.
‘His expertise in insolvency is invaluable to our operations across the islands and he will lead our team of restructuring specialists across the Crown Dependencies.’
