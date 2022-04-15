Shakti Man to close down after 18 years

The opening of the new Shakti Man shop in Parliament Street, Ramsey -

Shakti Man has announced it’s closing down after 18 years in business.

Owner Leni Lewis took to social media to thank the Ramsey shop’s customers over the years.

She said: ‘It’s been an incredible fair trade journey - thanks to YOU for your unbelievable and generous support.

‘There are so many reasons why it’s time to close this chapter. It hasn’t been an easy decision and right now we don’t see another way forward.

‘Shakti Man has always been about bringing solutions to our global community. We hope that message will carry on.’