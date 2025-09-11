University College Isle of Man (UCM) is inviting applications for a new governor to join its governing body.
As part of this voluntary role, you will:
- Contribute to setting UCM’s mission, vision and strategic direction.
- Provide oversight and constructive challenge to ensure the highest standards in teaching, learning and student experience.
- Bring your expertise to support decision-making that impacts learners, employers and the wider community.
- Act as an advocate for UCM, ensuring the voice of students and stakeholders is heard.
Governors typically meet five times per academic year, with additional opportunities to contribute through committee work, campus visits and engagement in key college events.
More information can be found at www.ucm.ac.im/governors and the deadline for applications is Sunday, October 5.