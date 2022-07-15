Six businesses hit by hackers

Six businesses in the island have reported being attacked by ransomware so far this year.

The figure was revealed by the government’s Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA), who is urging organisations hit by similar attacks not to make payments to criminals.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

The OCSIA estimates that the number of island companies targeted is much higher than the six reported so far in 2022.

Paying a ransom does not guarantee a successful outcome and directly funds the activities of cyber-criminals, including terrorism and organised crime, whilst increasing the likelihood of further attacks.

A government statement added: ‘The Council of Ministers has made it clear that departments, boards and offices of the Isle of Man Government will not agree to ransom or demands made by terrorists or criminals, and would ask residents and businesses of the island to take the same stance and seek advice if they are victims of an attack.’