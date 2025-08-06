Boston Multi Family Office, which provides trust, corporate, and fiduciary services to corporates and family offices, has promoted six members of its team.
Ian Mudie has been promoted to the role of senior client relationship manager and will now serve as the engagement lead for a portfolio of high-net-worth families and corporate clients.
A spokesperson for the Douglas company said: ‘This promotion recognises Ian’s exceptional commitment to client service and relationship management.’
Francesca Epifani steps into the role of fiduciary manager, following her previous role as client relationship manager.
With more than 25 years of experience in trust and company administration. The spokesperson added: ‘Francesca brings deep expertise and a long-standing dedication to serving private clients.’
Shauna Schumacher, a member of the Boston team since 2011, has been promoted to manager – business development.
Formerly senior business development administrator, Shauna will continue to lead efforts in identifying new market opportunities, managing client onboarding, and supporting the firm’s marketing and events strategy.
Callan Cooper has been promoted to client relationship manager, advancing from his previous role as senior client relationship administrator.
On Callan’s promotion the spokesperson said: ‘Since joining Boston in 2018, Callan has developed strong relationships across a diverse client base and will continue to deliver high-quality support and guidance.’
Luke Murray, who joined the Hill Street-based firm last year, has been promoted to client relationship manager from his previous role as senior client relationship administrator.
He will oversee a broad portfolio of trusts, companies, and complex wealth structures, demonstrating a strong understanding of client needs and fiduciary responsibilities.
Holly Low has advanced to senior client relationship administrator. The firm’s spokesperson adding: ‘Holly will continue to provide invaluable support to our client relationship managers and ensuring the seamless delivery of services to our clients.’
Speaking about the promotions as a whole, the spokesperson added: ‘These promotions acknowledge the outstanding contributions, dedication, and leadership demonstrated by each individual throughout their time at Boston.
‘Recently recognised in The Sunday Times “Best Places to Work 2025 – Medium Organisation” category, Boston remains committed to recognising and promoting exceptional talent within its workforce.
‘The Boston Academy, an initiative led by the board and senior management, offers a comprehensive suite of training and development programmes, including professional qualifications and personal growth opportunities.’
Chief executive Katherine Ellis said: ‘We are pleased to announce the promotion of six individuals whose performance, leadership, and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to our organisation’s continued growth.
‘These advancements reflect not only their individual achievements but also our continued investment in developing talent from within. We congratulate them all and look forward to their continued success in their new roles.’
