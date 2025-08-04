The Department of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the UK Government’s review of ketamine’s legal status, amid warnings the Isle of Man would need ‘three Jurbys’ if the drug is upgraded to Class A.
Concerns about the drug’s growing use were raised at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday, during the sentencing of a man for offences involving ketamine and cannabis.
Deemster Graeme Cook told 24-year-old Alexander Brett Kinrade that had ketamine already been classified as a Class A substance, he would have been facing a prison sentence in double figures.
Instead, Kinrade was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a number of drug offences.
Deemster Cook later addressed prosecutor Peter Connick and defence advocate Stephen Wood about the increasing problem posed by ketamine.
The UK Government is currently reviewing whether the drug, which is commonly used as an anaesthetic and horse tranquiliser, should be reclassified from a Class B to a Class A controlled substance.
Mr Wood told the court: ‘If ketamine is changed to a Class A, we will need three Jurbys (prisons). The drug is ubiquitous over here.’
Mr Connick agreed, saying ketamine use had become widespread on the island.
Media Isle of Man understands that if the UK changes the drug’s classification, the Manx Government is not automatically obliged to follow suit. However, it has confirmed the matter is under review.
In a statement, the Department of Home Affairs said: ‘The Isle of Man Government is aware of the review of the status of ketamine being undertaken by the Home Office in the UK.
The comments came during the sentencing of Kinrade, of Keppel Road, Douglas, who admitted possessing ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of both drugs, and possessing criminal property.
The court heard that police executed a search warrant at Kinrade’s home in Willaston on December 20 last year. He and his partner were present at the time and officers reported a strong smell of cannabis at the address.
Two wraps and a large quantity of cash were found in Kinrade’s pocket. During a search of the property, a police sniffer dog indicated an area between slats at the bottom of a garden fence. A black bin bag was discovered containing drugs.
Inside were two packages of cannabis, weighing 16.6 grams and 27 grams, valued by police at £332 and £540 respectively.
A package containing 139.3 grams of ketamine was also found, with an estimated street value of £5,572. A second package containing 89.46 grams of ketamine was discovered nearby.
A third amount of cannabis weighing 9.3 grams, valued at £186, was also found, along with cash totalling £1,940.
An examination of Kinrade’s partner’s phone revealed multiple messages relating to drug supply. These included evidence of Kinrade telling her where he had hidden drugs and items linked to dealing.
Mr Wood told the court that his client would benefit from a suspended sentence with supervision. He said rehabilitation would be key to steering Kinrade away from reoffending.
Deemster Cook accepted that Kinrade had made progress in turning his life around since the offences were committed. He said he was prepared to give the defendant an opportunity to continue that progress.
However, he warned that the seriousness of the charges could have led to a significantly harsher sentence if the drug classification were different.
He told Kinrade: ‘There is a discussion taking place on island about the reclassification of ketamine. If it was increased to Class A, with the quantity you had, you would be looking at a starting point in prison.’
Kinrade was sentenced to two years in custody, suspended for two years, with supervision, for the lead offence of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
He also received a 12-month suspended sentence for the other offences, to run concurrently.