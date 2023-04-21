A sleep consultant wants to help parents who struggle with getting their infant to bed like she did.
Suzanne Jolly, from Ramsey, recently started her business The Jolly Sleep Consultant to aid parents with any sleep problems their baby or toddler has.
She says that though every infant is different, parents often face similar problems, much like she did with her first daughter, Sophia Bergan, who is now two years old.
Miss Jolly said: ‘She had so many sleep problems. She didn’t really sleep for the first six months of her life.
‘It was a big shock, going from having no kids in Covid times, not doing anything, to six months of no sleep.
‘She kept using breastfeeding to fall asleep so I was going in to see her every half an hour, every hour. She also had split nights, which meant she would be awake from midnight until 3am.
‘It was an absolute nightmare. There was a lot of stress in my household.’
Miss Jolly hired a sleep consultant herself, saying there was too much ‘conflicting advice’ on the internet and having ‘tried everything’ she didn’t know what else to do.
‘That’s why we got a sleep consultant, so he could see what we’re doing and tell us how to improve it,’ she said.
‘He literally changed our lives within two weeks. It was incredible.
‘After that I knew this is something that I want to do. Life got a bit crazy then, I had another kid and never got around to it and recently I saw that sleep consultant started teaching people, so I thought I’d like to train with him because it worked for me.
‘I’m now a certified sleep consultant.’
She added: ‘I work with babies and toddlers four months up until four years of age.
‘If parents work with me it’s a one-to-one package, and I use a gentle sleep training approach, so they won’t be told just to leave a baby to cry themselves to sleep. It’s usually over about seven to 10 days.
‘Essentially, they stay in the room with the baby or toddler whilst teaching them self-settle by themselves and by the end of it they’ll be able to put their baby down and walk out of the room. The baby will happily fall asleep by themselves.
‘I also help them with a day routine, naps, night terrors and basically any sleep problem they have, I can help them out.’
Asked what advice she would give to parents who are struggling, Miss Jolly said: ‘I would say don’t feel guilty about wanting more sleep.
‘I thought “no, I can’t put my needs first” but it’s not always like that because it’s actually beneficial for the baby or toddler as well.
‘If they’re waking up constantly throughout the night, they’re not getting the sleep they need which can actually impact them developmentally.
‘If anyone’s struggling, reach out because I offer a free call which is a free 15 minute call, which can be done on the phone or on a video call where parents can tell me what their sleep problems are and I can tell them if I can help them.’
Go to thejollysleepconsultant.co.uk for more information.