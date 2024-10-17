Startup Grind is the leading independent start-up community across the globe.
Situated all over the map, it first started with friends coming together to try and tackle the challenges of starting a business.
Coming to the island in 2019, Startup Grind Isle of Man’s aim is to educate and inspire entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
On Tuesday, October 15, Startup Grind IoM hosted a panel event, ‘Pivot Point’ at Noa Bakehouse’s Peveril Buildings.
The panel was made up of three industry leaders, all from various backgrounds.
Martin Hall the chief executive of financial services firm Atla, Jade Zorab, the managing director of Amber Gaming, and Shelley Langan-Newton the managing director at SQR.
The panel shared personal stories of failure and setbacks, as well as how they navigated significant shifts in their careers, with lessons they have learnt along the way.
The beauty of this panel was how differently each of them initially approached becoming an entrepreneur.
Shelley left a stable career teaching in England to enter the tech industry in the island.
Jade left behind a marketing career to pursue law, making a big move to the island with no job lined up - putting her full trust in the process.
Martin Hall is a born and bred Manxie, working his way up through the ranks, starting as an administrator and working his way to chief executive.
Jade said: ‘I think networking events like Startup Grind are really important for the island because it allows people to collaborate with one another. I think fostering a culture of collaboration particularly on an island is incredibly important.’
‘Your network is such a valuable asset to have, we are part of a really supportive community filled with loads of talented people, coming to an event like this is a brilliant way to achieve that outcome.’
The panel discussed various different topics ranging from AI, to the importance of self care and reflection.
Teacher turned tech whiz Shelley, emphasised the long-lasting effects that events such as this one have on businesses starting out.
She said: ‘I have met many a potential opportunity from just being in the same room as someone. I think the ripple effects from events such as these last for years to come.’
Shelley went on to say: ‘I always find so much inspiration from events such as this, especially when the talks are so candid, the comfortable atmosphere really helps you get the reality of situations.’
All of the panellists unanimously agreed that failure is a key part of the journey. Martin stressed the importance of tackling the hardest challenges first, warning that procrastination can lead to paralysis.
He said: ‘Maybe being part of the slightly older generation, you maybe have a few more battle scars. You can pass on experience, that can hopefully help someone. It is about sharing those ideas, those challenges, and learning from them.’
The three panellists demonstrated resilience, growth and courage.
Through each of their own ‘personal pivots’ they offered advice and encouragement to early-stage founders.
The next Startup Grind IoM event is on December 10.