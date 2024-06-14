The Institute of Directors (IoD) Isle of Man has appointed Steve Billinghurst as its new chair.
He replaces Jennifer Houghton who has stepped down after seven years in the role.
Steve is a chartered accountant with nearly 25 years' experience working in the offshore environment for clients across a broad range of industries, both domestic and international.
Mr Billinghurst currently works with regulated entities advising on compliance and regulatory matters, including licence applications for new businesses coming to the island, and works closely with leaders, shareholders and stakeholders.
He also has a strong interest in policy and strategy and in working in partnership to deliver positive outcomes for the island.
Mr Billinghurst said: ‘It is a great honour to be leading IoD Isle of Man.
‘Our committee is made up of a very experienced and talented group of directors and I am looking forward to working with them to continue to attract new members and to continuously add value for our existing ones.
‘Jennifer has done an outstanding job over the past seven years and the Isle of Man branch is one of the most successful within the IoD worldwide network.
‘Our membership has grown substantially in recent years and now numbers more than 340 people.
‘We will be building on this to ensure we continue to offer events and professional development opportunities for our members, as well as undertaking to represent their views in our ongoing dialogue with government on a range of issues.’
Outgoing chair, Jennifer Houghton, said: ‘I have enjoyed a wonderful seven years as chair and it has been a privilege to work alongside the various members of our committee to promote excellence in governance, leadership and corporate standards, things which must continue to be encouraged across organisations of all types.
‘I am delighted that Steve has been appointed to the role.
‘He brings a wealth of experience to the role and is already a highly respected member of the island’s business community.
‘I am certain that IoD Isle of Man will continue to grow its membership and reputation under his leadership.’