Douglas-based egaming advisory firm SolutionsHub has seen significant growth over the last 18 months, resulting in one of the business’s key figures being promoted to serve as its first director of gaming services.
Steven Welsh will assume his new position with immediate effect.
The firm say Mr Welsh’s appointment reflects the significant expansion in his responsibilities.
In his new role, Mr Welsh will be responsible for SolutionsHub’s eGaming business strategy, which will include overseeing the execution of long-term growth strategies and maintaining service standards for existing clients.
He said: ‘As a market leader in the online gambling sector, SolutionsHub has always provided an unparalleled level of service to our clients. As we continue to grow it’s important to maintain the bespoke nature of the services we provide.’
Having spent almost two decades with some of the island’s most prominent corporate service providers, Steven has gained a wealth of experience with eGaming businesses, assisting some of the industry’s biggest names.
He’s played a pivotal role in the establishment and licensing of these businesses, developing a deep understanding of the operational requirements for success.
Mr Welsh’s comparatively short time with SolutionsHub has coincided with a period of considerable growth, with the Goldie Terrace-based company winning new business with some of the most notable names in the eGaming sector.
This new role is also a recognition of the support Mr Welsh has provided in the company’s recent success.
SolutionsHub Founder and chief executive Lee Hills said: ‘Having supported businesses through to successful licensing, listings and acquisitions, Steven is the ideal person to step into what is a critical strategic role.
‘Established to challenge the status quo, SolutionsHub have always done things differently, specialising in eGaming, recruiting industry veterans and subject matter experts that understand the sector and its challenges intimately.
‘By focusing on its long-term business strategy, the company intends to continue leading the way in what is a rapidly growing sector for the Isle of Man.’