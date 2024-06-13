Suntera Global has appointed Alex Stokoe as head of funds in the Isle of Man.
The Douglas firm is a multi-jurisdictional provider of bespoke corporate, fund and private wealth services. The business says Mr Stokoe’s appointment comes as it focuses on ‘its strategic growth ambitions’ and ‘its commitment to delivering first-class service to global fund managers’.
In his new role, Mr Stokoe will lead a team of expert practitioners in providing high-calibre fund services, including administration, regulatory services, accounting and corporate governance.
He will also work with colleagues across Suntera’s global network to support the continued growth of the firm’s internationally focussed book of fund business, spanning private equity, real estate, hedge and other alternative asset classes.
With more than a decade of experience in financial services, Mr Stokoe has held senior roles at a number of well-known financial institutions in London and the Isle of Man and joins Suntera having most recently worked at another large fund services business in the jurisdiction.
He has specialist expertise in financial reporting as well as in the real estate and private equity spaces and is a qualified accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Commenting on Mr Stokoe’s appointment, Ryan Taylor, head of funds at Suntera Global, said: ‘Alex joins Suntera with an impressive resume, bringing considerable knowledge of the cross-border funds sector to the role, gained from working across multiple jurisdictions.
‘His depth of experience will add greatly to our Isle of Man office as we look to continue to bolster our alternative fund capabilities in the jurisdiction and support the wider growth of our funds business across our global operation, providing global fund managers with a premium, tailored and expert service.’