Telecabs and A1 Taxis have merged and been taken over by a third party.
A1’s Patrick Bell said: ‘We would like to inform all our loyal and valued customers that as of April 12 2023, A1 Taxis has merged together with Telecabs due to the firms have been taken over by a third party. Both firms will now proceed under the name of Telecabs.
‘Although myself and my team will no longer be running the business we will continue to be working for the company.
‘Due to the fact that both A1 and Telecabs worked with the same dispatch system we have decided that it would be beneficial for the island if the firms were to merge together as one.
‘We are pleased to inform that the drivers (including myself and Jean) are still going to be working for the firm as A1 has not closed down, it has just been merged together with Telecabs to meet the growing demand for a larger taxi force who can cater for the needs of the Isle of Man public island wide.
‘Myself, my wife Jean Bell, Peder Nielsen and Angela Kelly would like to thank everyone who has used the taxi service, worked for or recommended A1 since 1960.’