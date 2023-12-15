Youngsters learning more about computer work have been given a helping hand.
They have received 30 secondhand laptops by Douglas-based fund management company Monument International.
The machines were wiped and reconfigured by Braddan-based Elite Group IT ready for their new use.
They are to be used by Code Club, a charity that teaches coding to children.
Jayne Hartley, the chief executive at Elite Group IT, said: ‘Our role in preparing these laptops goes beyond the technical task – it’s about laying the groundwork for discovery and innovation in coding & tech. We’re proud to contribute to shaping the next generation of the digital community.’
Duncan Robertson, chief executive at Monument international, added: ‘Our donation reflects Monument’s support for the young talent on the Isle of Man and to educational advancement, particularly in coding – a skill vital for future innovation. We’re excited to see how these laptops will fuel creativity and technological exploration in young learners.’
Owen Cutajar, chair of Code Club, thanked both companies and added: ‘This incredible gesture from Monument International and Elite Group IT helps amplifies our ability to help others embrace digital technologies. These laptops are more than just devices; they’re gateways for our students to discover coding, nurture problem-solving abilities, and ignite a lifelong passion for technology.’