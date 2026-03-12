MAC Financial Limited has promoted Tom Wilson to the role of ‘Head of Advisory’.
The Douglas provider of financial advise and insurance solutions say the promotion recognises his leadership, technical expertise, and continued commitment to delivering high-quality financial advice to both private and corporate clients.
In his new role, Tom will continue to lead MAC Financials' team of 10 Independent Financial Advisers, overseeing client strategy and customer experience and supporting the continued development of the firm’s advisory services.
A spokesperson for the Athol Street firm said: ‘Tom has more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has become a trusted adviser to many clients, known for his practical, thorough approach and ability to tailor solutions to individual needs.
‘He holds a regulated diploma in financial planning among other qualifications and remains committed to ongoing professional development.’
Managing director of MAC Financial Limited Ed Walter continued: ‘We are delighted to promote Tom to our Head of Advisory.
‘This appointment reflects the significant contribution he has made to the business since he joined MAC Financial in 2018 and the respect that he has earned from both colleagues and our clients.
‘Tom combines strong technical knowledge with a genuine understanding of client needs, and he is ideally placed to lead our advisory team and input into the continued growth of the business.’
Tom added: ‘I am proud to step into the role of Head of Advisory at MAC Financial.
‘It has been a privilege to work alongside such a talented team and to help support our clients in achieving their financial goals.
‘In my new role I look forward to continuing to develop and shape our offering, ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest standards of advice and service to our clients.’