University College Isle of Man (UCM) has appointed Debbie Reeve and Debbie Scrimshaw to its board of governors.
UCM’s governors help set and review strategic goals as well as acting as a sounding board to the management team.
Debbie Reeve, the newest member of the board, brings over three decades of experience in construction, housing, planning and community engagement.
Currently working with Construction Isle of Man as their chief officer, she was previously director of public estates and housing with the Department of Infrastructure.
She has also successfully led strategic projects for the Jersey Government.
In addition, Debbie is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing, with a proven track record in project delivery, policy and strategy development.
Debbie said: ‘I am thrilled to join UCM's board of governors and look forward to contributing to the College's strategic vision.
‘Education is a cornerstone of community development, and I am eager to support UCM in delivering opportunities that benefit the island's future.’
Debbie Scrimshaw, who joined the board last year, is a seasoned recruitment director and business growth leader with more than 20 years of experience.
After beginning her career in banking and investment management, Debbie transitioned into the recruitment industry, where she has built an impressive track record as co-owner and director of Paragon Recruitment.
Debbie also manages a community jobs group with more than 21,500 members, helping connect employers with job seekers and offering valuable insights into local employment trends.
Debbie added: ‘Throughout my career in recruitment, I’ve been passionate about supporting career transitions from education into the workforce. I see my role as a governor as an opportunity to extend my experience to UCM, helping to shape future skills and opportunities that will benefit the island.’