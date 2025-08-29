University College Isle of Man (UCM) is calling on island businesses, organisations, and community leaders to sponsor two of its annual events: the Research Festival and the Graduates Ceremony.
These events highlight the impact of education and research in the island and offer sponsors a unique opportunity to align with innovation, excellence, and community development.
The Graduates Ceremony 2025, which will be held on October 3, is a formal celebration of student success, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.
Held in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina, the ceremony brings together graduates, families, faculty, and dignitaries in a proud moment of recognition. Sponsorship of this event offers high-profile brand exposure and the chance to support the future workforce of the Isle of Man.
This year’s Research Festival which will be held at the Villa Marina on October 16 and 17 in partnership with Biosphere Isle of Man.
This is a showcase of research undertaken on, or about the Isle of Man.
A UCM spokesperson added: ‘Every year the event attracts interest from international researchers, having previously welcomed presentations from academics from Ohio, Berlin and the UK.
‘Speakers from previous years also include Dr Douglas Fox, who was part of the team who won a Nobel Peace Prize.
‘The sole sponsor will gain visibility among thought leaders, educators and innovators, while supporting the advancement of knowledge and real-world solutions, and aligning their brand with the leaders of education and skill development in the Isle of Man.’
UCM’s Principal, Jesamine Kelly, added: ‘Sponsoring these events is a powerful way to invest in the future of our island, as well as aligning your organisation with high quality and success.’
Sponsorship packs can be downloaded online from www.ucm.ac.im/sponsorship which provides further details of the package and how to register interest.