A University College Isle of Man (UCM) student has won a special award from the Association of International Life Offices (AILO), an organisation representing the interests of the cross-border life industry.
Paige Killey has been awarded the prestigious AILO award in recognition of her outstanding dedication and achievements over the past two years whilst studying for a Level 3 extended diploma in business.
Presenting the award to Paige, AILO chair Jeffrey More said: ‘The student award initiative aligns with AILO’s commitment to education by offering exceptional students the opportunity to receive a financial donation to help them fund their education and/or career ambitions.
‘The award winners are chosen not only based on their grades, but also on their natural talent and enthusiasm. Once again, the standard demonstrated by UCM students has been most impressive, so Paige should be extremely proud of this achievement.’
Paige said: ‘I’m delighted to win this fantastic award. As a single parent who has returned to education, the last two years have had their challenges but I can wholeheartedly say that choosing to study at UCM has been a great decision for me and my family.
‘I’m excited to continue my journey at UCM on the degree course. Thank you to AILO for this award.’
Gail Corrin, UCM’s higher education manager, added: ‘We’re thrilled that AILO has once again decided to run this award: a huge congratulations to Paige who has worked hard during her course and it’s paid off.
‘Thank you to AILO, such a highly-respected organisation, Bob Pain (CEO) and the AILO members for choosing a UCM student as an award recipient.’
AILO represents cross-border life insurance companies and firms in supporting industries (such as technology, fund management and service providers) in Europe and the rest of the world.
This includes members within the European Economic Area (EEA), UK Crown Dependencies, and the British Overseas Territories of Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.
AILO has a long association with the Crown Dependencies, and with the Isle of Man in particular where today there are six member firms.
The organisation that would in later years evolve to become AILO started with a meeting here in the island that was attended by representatives from international insurers from the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Luxembourg.